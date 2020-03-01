General News

 Two-month premiere spot for Black Widow

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Viuda Negra Super Bowl spot capture (2020)

Marvel takes up the promotional campaign of “Black Widow” taking advantage of that we are two months before the premiere in movie theaters. At the moment we get a brief 10 second spot which retrieves material from the last two trailers of the film, framed in that iconic character logo.

This video makes us wonder when the final trailer of this movie will be released, which we remember will be the first of Phase Four of Marvel Studios. Since there are many Marvel Studios movies that have been released in May, it can be deduced when we could see it, and that would be in being first three weeks of the month of March. Evidently the exact day is not known, but the next Pixar movie is watched, "Onward", which opens next week as a great candidate. Also looks "Mulan", for its theme, as another great candidate, but it is also true that its premiere will not occur until March 27, so perhaps far too far.

It's been a while since we had substantial news about the movie. In fact, this February we learned that the film was taking an additional photograph, but not much more was leaked about it.

READ:  the Amazon series reprimands the action



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.