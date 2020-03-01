 Two-month premiere spot for Black Widow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marvel takes up the promotional campaign of “Black Widow” taking advantage of that we are two months before the premiere in movie theaters. At the moment we get a brief 10 second spot which retrieves material from the last two trailers of the film, framed in that iconic character logo.

This video makes us wonder when the final trailer of this movie will be released, which we remember will be the first of Phase Four of Marvel Studios. Since there are many Marvel Studios movies that have been released in May, it can be deduced when we could see it, and that would be in being first three weeks of the month of March. Evidently the exact day is not known, but the next Pixar movie is watched, "Onward", which opens next week as a great candidate. Also looks "Mulan", for its theme, as another great candidate, but it is also true that its premiere will not occur until March 27, so perhaps far too far.

It's been a while since we had substantial news about the movie. In fact, this February we learned that the film was taking an additional photograph, but not much more was leaked about it.