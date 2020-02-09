Two million copies in circulation for Spy x Family: it is the most recommended manga of 2019

Share it:

With just over 20 published chapters and just 3 volumes available, Tetsuya Endo's masterpiece "Spy x Family"managed to break through the wall of 2 million copies in circulation. The achievement, already extraordinary in itself, made the author very happy, who was just celebrating two more incredible news.

The first is that Spy x Family has earned the title of "manga most recommended by Japanese bookstores of 2019", beating the competition of Chainsaw Man (2°) is Bisque Doll (3°). The second one is that his work has even conquered a place among the candidates Manga Taisho Awards 2020, one of the most coveted annual awards by Japanese authors.

Spy x Family managed to place more than a million copies in the first eight months of life, an incredible result for a work with fourteen-year publications. The incredible growth in popularity of the comic convinced Shueisha to focus more on Endo's work, a commitment that apparently would be starting to bear fruit.

Spy x Family tells the story of a spy forced to "build a family" to complete a mission. Twilight, this is the code name of the protagonist, decides to adopt a 6-year-old girl and start a relationship with the twenty-seven year old employee Yor, thinking of taking the first step towards yet another well-done job. The two people chosen by him, however, are anything but normal: Anya, the little girl, is an old laboratory guinea pig who can read in thought, while Yor, the fake wife, is actually a very skilled undercover murderer. The story follows the canons of the classic action comedy works, but was mainly praised for the characterization of the three protagonists.

And what do you think of it? Are you reading this manga? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, we recommend you to retrieve the recent interview with the editor of Spy x Family.