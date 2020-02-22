TV Shows

Two members of the Polifonia Huasteca Trio die in road accident

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

A sad news marked the Trio Polifonia Huasteca group, as the death of two of its members was announced through social networks.

According to local Cuapiaxtla media, the group was on the Amazoc-Perote motorway when a frontal accident occurred that killed musicians José Luna and Alfredo Tirso.

Meanwhile the fans of the group have shown their condolences to family and friends.

"God give you strength in these difficult times, God bless you", "Rest in peace blessings and resignation to your appreciable family," fans wrote to the family of the deceased.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.