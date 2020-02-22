Two members of the Polifonia Huasteca Trio die in road accident

Share it:

A sad news marked the Trio Polifonia Huasteca group, as the death of two of its members was announced through social networks.

According to local Cuapiaxtla media, the group was on the Amazoc-Perote motorway when a frontal accident occurred that killed musicians José Luna and Alfredo Tirso.

Meanwhile the fans of the group have shown their condolences to family and friends.

"God give you strength in these difficult times, God bless you", "Rest in peace blessings and resignation to your appreciable family," fans wrote to the family of the deceased.