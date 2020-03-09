Sports

Two Italian soccer players refuse to travel for fear of the coronavirus and their team will take action

March 9, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Players Mirko Bruccini Y Tommaso 'Orazio', who militate in the Cosenza, which tonight faces Chievo Verona, in the match of the twenty-eighth day of the Series B (Second Division) Italian soccer, they have refused to travel with their team to the Veneto city, being this one of the 'high risk areas' for the coronavirus It affects Italy.

"The Cosenza Calcio, in relation to the absence in the trip to Verona of the players Mirko Bruccini and Tommaso 'Orazio', which, despite being summoned for the Chievo-Cosneza match, have refused to travel with the rest of the team members, reserves to be able to adopt in relation to both any measure that it considers appropriate, "the club said in an official statement.

The Veneto is one of the four areas considered high risk because of the coronavirus epidemic that affects Italy, and that currently causes 366 deaths and more than 6,000 affected.

The Consenza, team from southern Italy, currently occupies the nineteenth, penultimate, classification place; while Chievo Verona is ninth, two points away from the phase that must fight for one of the promotion spots.

