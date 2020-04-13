 Two images of Woman Woman 1984 and Gadot advances a new Diana

Share it:

This April 16, the new issue of Empire magazine is released, and as it was brought forward with the covers of last week, it is dedicated in part to the DC Amazon on the occasion of the premiere of the film. Wonder Woman 1984, now set for August 2020. The publication itself has released two new images from the film. One shows us Diana once again in that brilliant bird-shaped armor, and the other shows us a romantic moment between Steve Trevor and Diana at night, while in the background we see the Lincoln Memorial.

However, the thing does not stop there because it also offers New statements from actress Gal Gadot. In these words that the publication of the total that will be in the printed version advances us, we return to point to an idea that we were told in the past, that Diana will not be the same innocent woman that we saw in the previous movie.

The first film was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman, Gadot explains. She was very naive and did not understand the complexities of life. A fish out of the water. In this movie, it's not like that at all. Diana has evolved. She is much more mature and very wise. However, she is very lonely. She lost all members of her team and is under surveillance. And then something crazy happens.

Possibly that "crazy thing" he refers to is the comeback Steve, who as we know died at the end of the first movie. It is not yet officially known how their return will take place, but the actress does explain that they were clear that they had to have the actor Chris Pine again for this sequel.

Chris was an integral part of the film, and its success, ”says Gadot. And because he, Patty (Jenkins, the director), and I really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and (co-writer) Geoff Johns found the best way for the narrative to bring Steve back.

