‘Two goodbyes were a blow to me’

The farewell of a character is always a bitter morsel to swallow not only for fans of a TV series, but also for the protagonists forced to say goodbye to colleagues with whom they have worked for a long time. The stars know something about it Fear The Walking Dead, who have had to endure a lot of painful goodbyes.

Talking about it was Colman Domingo, who admitted that he felt very sad after the farewells of Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane, faces of Madison Clark and her son Nick respectively, who greeted the AMC show during the fourth season.

“I have to admit it’s not easy. There is one season above all that has been really hard for me to digest, if I’m being honest“explained the actor, referring precisely to the fourth season during which”we were changing quite a bit of cast members“.

Domingo continued: “Some of my closest friends, like Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane, left the show. Many others got on board, such as Daniel Sharman and Kevin Zegers. It’s like my social life is constantly on a roller coaster“. Recently Fear The Walking Dead wanted to pay homage to Kobe Bryant; here, however, you will find a western-style key-art of Fear The Walking Dead.