Entertainment

Two fans of Askeladd: "We want more fanservice!", And the author replies on Twitter

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The anime adaptation of Vinland Saga it was a success, and so far nothing new. The series, already growing after the airing of the much talked about episode 14, underwent a strong boost in popularity after the broadcast of the season finale, quickly becoming one of the most popular of 2019.

Obviously the success of the seinen has led to an ever increasing increase in the catchment area, ending up by fascinating even one most of the female audience. Precisely in this regard, the author Makoto Yukimura found himself faced with an unusual request made by two fans, inherent in the total lack of fanservice towards their favorite character: Askeladd.

The girls, as you can see below, joked a little tweeting: "Too bad you weren't able to see Askeladd bare-chested, but at least his armor highlights the abs, so I guess we'll have to settleand ". After having even asked that Yukimura bring their favorite character back to life in order to see their abs, the author took a step forward, responding lightly:"I'm glad you enjoy the manga in this way, I don't see anything wrong with what you wrote!"Who knows that in a future chapter the mangaka will not satisfy them with some flashback.

READ:           The most watched television programs and series in Spain in 2019

We remind you that the new anime of WIT Studio ended in December and is fully available on Amazon Prime Video. In case you want to know more, you can take a look at our review of the first season of Vinland Saga.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.