Two fans of Askeladd: "We want more fanservice!", And the author replies on Twitter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime adaptation of Vinland Saga it was a success, and so far nothing new. The series, already growing after the airing of the much talked about episode 14, underwent a strong boost in popularity after the broadcast of the season finale, quickly becoming one of the most popular of 2019.

Obviously the success of the seinen has led to an ever increasing increase in the catchment area, ending up by fascinating even one most of the female audience. Precisely in this regard, the author Makoto Yukimura found himself faced with an unusual request made by two fans, inherent in the total lack of fanservice towards their favorite character: Askeladd.

The girls, as you can see below, joked a little tweeting: "Too bad you weren't able to see Askeladd bare-chested, but at least his armor highlights the abs, so I guess we'll have to settleand ". After having even asked that Yukimura bring their favorite character back to life in order to see their abs, the author took a step forward, responding lightly:"I'm glad you enjoy the manga in this way, I don't see anything wrong with what you wrote!"Who knows that in a future chapter the mangaka will not satisfy them with some flashback.

We remind you that the new anime of WIT Studio ended in December and is fully available on Amazon Prime Video. In case you want to know more, you can take a look at our review of the first season of Vinland Saga.