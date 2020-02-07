two endings about death, sins of the past and personal acceptance

Share it:

I'm not crying. You are crying. I am not trying to get rid of so many feelings, thoughts and yes, reflections on my life. Your life. Thoughts that haunt the head since only two hours later I saw the end of ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Bojack Horseman’. Farewell paths that are beautiful and deep in equal parts.

Although to be fair, the end of the animated series is, perhaps because of its genre mix, much more markedly profound than that of Michael Schur's comedy. But they don't stop being parallel since they talk about the same thing: the moment of the end. Trying to be better, that being prepared for the following does not always mean not looking back. And yes, of death.

Both approaches with two predominant views that they are complementary at the narrative and formal level: 'The Good Place' with its clearly philosophical vocation. 'Bojack Horseman' with a more psychological vision. Without sitting chair but being blunt in your message.

By the way, from here there will be spoilers of both series

Heaven and hell are obsolete (as conceived)

While the last season of the adventures of Chidi, Tahani, Eleanor and company has not been brilliant, Yes, they have dedicated hours to concepts such as redemption, the relativity of our actions and, above all, kindness and kindness. Basically they have entered the inevitable world of grays between black and white. The evil and the good. Doom and glory.

For the writers of 'The Good Place', evil prevails thanks to the inaction of good. Shawn's system of tricking scores is effective because those in the good place are in the loophole and "don't want to disturb". But also because, in addition to not being an infallible system, human nature is not as prone to practice absolute virtues and to be faultless as we want to believe in a universe of moral grays.

On the other hand, one of the lessons transmitted by the series is that people can change and, hopefully, for the better. A parameter that in the final episodes of the series the protagonists try to introduce into a complex new scoring system that is "fairer" as much as possible.

The test of love … and forgiveness

There is a Catholic hymn that says "at dusk of life, you will examine me of love". Beyond the religious sense of the phrase with the promise that in the final judgment the key factor will be the charity that we have practiced with our neighbor, it is something that resonates in both series.

Those acts of kindness, of kindness and even of altruism and of opening and exposing your interior, your fragility, lacks and needs to others. And that includes accepting oneself and our history on our way to stop being problematic and destructive. Moreover, be aware that we can fall back into certain behaviors … and get back up. The attempt is worth it.

Something that has been especially the last season of 'Bojack Horseman'. And not only with the title character and its plot, but with the plot of Diane Nguyen, one of the biggest anchors of the horse, which has a couple of splendid episodes.

But one of the great questions that these last episodes of the series are asked (and that is still one of its great themes) it is if in this era of exacerbated accusations there is still room for forgiveness and oblivion. A pardon that arises from repentance and the purpose of amending the person responsible for the damage, but which has to be received.

The feeling forgiven is the last step that Bojack needs to move forwardr definitely in your life. Journalists trying to bring to light the truth about the death of Sarah Lynn and what it produces wobbles the protagonist's life by feeling hated and not at all forgiven in a time when he tries, with each fiber of his being, to do the right thing .

Let go, let die

It says a famous Basque song, "Nerea izango zen" (or "Txoria txori"), something like "If I had cut his wings, he would have been mine and he would not have escaped. But that would not be a bird and I loved what he was a bird". Both 'Bojack Horseman' and 'The Good Place' said goodbye talking about that moment in which people have to let go.

In 'The Good Place' this march is really "forever". There is no longer the purpose that united the gang and, in addition, everyone has fulfilled their personal goals. His life has been full. Touch leave. Something that also becomes a comment on the television series and their characters. We don't want them to leave, but they do … and the farewell is painful. Emotional. Emotional.

In the penultimate episode of 'Bojack Horseman' we have the heart in a fist. Bojack is in a kind of reverie with the dead of its history. We don't know what state the protagonist is in, but at least I didn't want him dead. The chapter is a goodbye in which to let go of the ghosts of the past and, if necessary, our resistance to death.

We have the parallel with the last episode of 'The Good Place': Eleanor has to accept the departure of Chidi and the others … and his own. He would like it not. But it's necessary. The same goes for the separation of Diane and Bojack. It is necessary, although this time it is to evolve and mature. As the girl says well: