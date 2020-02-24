Two characters return together after a long time in The Attack of the Giants chapter 126

Share it:

There final phase of The Attack of the Giants it's been on the scene for a while now but the manga seems to be getting closer to the conclusion. There was indeed a noticeable acceleration in chapter 126 of The Attack of the Giants, published earlier this month on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and Crunchyroll. Here, many characters met after some time.

After the reunion involving the Exploration Legion there was also another strange meeting. Two characters who have not seen each other for years but who have simultaneously been part of Marley's raid team. We are talking about Reiner Braun and Annie Leonhart, the two boys who became Marleyan warriors and possessors of the power of the giants.

Annie she escaped from prison with Hitch but is then approached by Connie and Armin, deciding to join them to save the world. The group then reaches out Reiner, passed out in a hut in Shiganshina after running out of energy in the clash with Eren a few hours earlier. The two boys are the last remaining of that group of four who years ago set foot in Paradise to find the Original Giant and had not seen each other for years, since Eren defeated Annie.

The Attack of the Giants will continue with chapter 127 which will be published in a few days, on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine number 4.