Two characters join the series, all the details

While we await the confirmation of the recent rumors about Ms. Marvel, we report the latest casting notices, which allow us to know the details of other characters who will make their appearance in the episodes of the Disney + series.

The news comes from the famous insider site "Illuminerdi", which warns all fans of Marvel's works that the multinational is looking for the right actors to interpret Amir and Nakia. The first is Kamala Khan's brother, who will have the face of an actor of Pakistani origin, at least twenty-five years old and who will be able to give life to a "older and wiser brother". For Nakia, on the other hand, the studio is looking for a girl aged 16 to 20, of Turkish, Moroccan or Arab origins, who is described as follows:"she is a student committed to advocating for rights, intelligent and people like".

Despite this being an unconfirmed rumor, we are sure that in the episodes of the show on Ms. Marvel these two characters will be present, central figures in the history of Kamala Khan and who have appeared several times in his comics. Production of the first season of the series is expected to resume in November and end in March, so many think that the show will be available during the course of the fall season of 2021. To conclude, we report this interesting leak of an audition of Ms. Marvel.