Two Baskonia players fined for skipping coronavirus quarantine

Miguel González Y Adjin Penava have been sanctioned for bypassing the quarantine decreed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The two players of the Baskonia They were training on the roof of the apartment building in which they live in Vitoria, as reported by Kevin Fernández in BE Sports.

Eldiarionorte.es reported on Monday that the 21-year-old Spanish athlete and the 23-year-old Bosnian were seen by other residents of the Salburua neighborhood of Vitoria while training on the roof. One of them was hooded, wearing a mask and wearing gloves.

But the different restrictions that have been dictating as a result of the coronavirus crisis prohibit this activity, reason why the agents appeared in the building and sanctioned the two athletes.