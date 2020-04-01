Sports

Two Baskonia players fined for skipping coronavirus quarantine

March 31, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Miguel González Y Adjin Penava have been sanctioned for bypassing the quarantine decreed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The two players of the Baskonia They were training on the roof of the apartment building in which they live in Vitoria, as reported by Kevin Fernández in BE Sports.

Eldiarionorte.es reported on Monday that the 21-year-old Spanish athlete and the 23-year-old Bosnian were seen by other residents of the Salburua neighborhood of Vitoria while training on the roof. One of them was hooded, wearing a mask and wearing gloves.

But the different restrictions that have been dictating as a result of the coronavirus crisis prohibit this activity, reason why the agents appeared in the building and sanctioned the two athletes.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.