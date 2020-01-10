Twitter reveals the 10 most popular and commented video games of 2019

Share it:

Twitter has published a report where they take stock of the trends that have accompanied the social network during the recent year 2019. The videogame It is intrinsically part of the Internet and, therefore, both elements share equation. Videogame events, content creators, announcements, information and rumorology have not been exempted from a year where there are several names that stand out above the rest.

The E3 2019, Fortnite, LoL Worlds and Ninja, among the most popular

As the document advances, Fate / Grand Order is the winner in the most commented videogame category, even above Fortnite. Despite its lower impact on the European market, this mobile video game is also one of the titles with the highest annual turnover in smartphones. Beyond these two titans, Final Fantasy He has closed the podium as the most popular video game. The top-10 leaves other names like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Minecraft or Super Smash Bros.



It should be added, in turn, that Spain it was the ninth country that posted the most tweets about video games in 2019; in the first places were Japan, the United States and South Korea, in that order. Within the great European nations, Spain was behind only France and Britain; but in front of Germany and Italy.

At the level of global video game events, the E3 2019 was in first place, followed by the Tokyo Game Show 2019 and The Game Awards 2019, the latter held only a few weeks ago. The electronic sports event with the highest number of Twitter posts of 2019 was the LoL Worlds 2019, followed by the EVO 2019 and the Fortnite World Cup 2019. Finally, it is worth noting that within the personalities with more comments on Twitter of 2019 is ElRubius secondly, just behind Ninja.

Fate / Grand Order Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster strike PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Minecraft Super Smash Bros.

Most commented video game events on Twitter in 2019

E3 2019 Tokyo Game Show 2019 The Game Awards 2019 Paris Games Week FGO Fest Gamescom 2019 BlizzCon 2019 TwitchCon 2019 Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019 PAX East 2019

