Twitter reacts to Jennifer Lopez's gift dress at the Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globes : These have been the best looks on the red carpet.

: These have been the best looks on the red carpet. Nicole Kidman has had to leave the Golden Globes gala crying within 15 minutes of arriving.

I had just started the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes and we had already seen everything: Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift arriving separately at the gala, Nicole Kidman crying, Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington rubbing their love, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio posing together in another historical photo, Jennifer Aniston very close to his ex (now friend) and a Jennifer Lopez dressed up as a gift from kings which Twitter has not been able to resist.

The actress, nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramona in ‘Hustlers’, has reached the expected red carpet with a Valentino dress which has given us the day of kings in a matter of seconds. And of course, there are already Jennifer Lopez for a while in Twitter

Twitter reacts to the gift-shaped dress that Jennifer Lopez has chosen for the 2020 Golden Globes

Although there have been many looks to comment, it seems that the queen of the Bronx is also, today, the queen of Twitter. Inside the memes by Jennifer Lopez in the role of ‘Christmas gift’.

Who has worn it better: Jennifer Lopez or my Christmas present?

Oh my goodness! Jennifer Lopez wears Ryan Reynolds Christmas sweater

And, of course, comparisons with photos of gifts (and other characters) have not stopped happening, nor will they stop doing it all night.

But Jennifer Lopez was as safe as ever, by Alex Rodriguez, with Harry Winston jewelry, and a powerful braided bun.