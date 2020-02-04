Twitter has renamed Stormi as La Chubascos and you won't stop laughing with memes

Share it:

To celebrate the second high Birthday of his daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner he recreated the theme park again Stormiworld, where there was no lack of detail: attractions for young and old, a very cute catering, perreos to the ground, invited celebrities such as Rosalia or Cardi B… and even a TT in Twitter for which we are still dead from laughter.

And, the community has renamed the little Kardashian clan with a new name and two ideas cross our minds: there is too much wasted talent on the social network for only 280 characters and how it has not occurred to us to call The shower to Stormi!

The origin of this name is very simple: 'stormy' in Spanish means storm, storm, storm … or for those who like a meme more than anything else in this world: showers (read 'chubajcos' for those in Madrid ).

Can you imagine ‘Badly’ trying to explain to Kylie Jenner that her daughter has a name of a type of precipitation? Don't worry, you're not the only one who has thought about it. They overflow the tweets in the form of meme in the social network of the little bird.

The memes on Twitter about La Chubascos, the new name of Stormi

Best of all, we would do it too! Although we don't know how Kylie can react. Maybe so …

Or maybe so …

Likewise, we leave you the Twitter memes about La Chubascos with which we have laughed the most so you can do it too.

Ok, come on, we stop. Although we are still crying for not having been invited to the party. Sniff sniff.