Twitter bans artist for creating erotic illustrations of Genshin Impact lolis

It is well known that the Twitter network is a two-edged sword that can catapult you to the top or sink you to the bottom of the sea, depending on the content or topic that the ‘social vigilantes’ decide to attack. Social vigilantes are those people who, seeing something immoral or their dislike on social networks, do everything possible to destroy it and reduce it to ashes. However, on rare occasions, there are movements on Twitter to erase what is really outside the logical standards of morality that represents the sector of people with a higher degree of tolerance for risque content.

This was the case with @3DimmAnimations, a 3D animation artist who used to upload erotic content to his Twitter profile, something that is often seen on this social network. The controversy began when this illustrator began to upload content that related to the lolis of the renowned game Genshin Impact. We refer to Diona, Klee and Qiqi, who in the game are minors.

The artist decided to show these characters in suggestive poses, which began to go viral because the Twitter community suggested that he not upload this type of content because it can be considered as child movieography. Other users mentioned that while these types of illustrations may be acceptable with adolescent or adult characters, in children it is totally unheard of.

After a wave of complaints, the illustrator’s account simply disappeared, without knowing if it was the multiple complaints that caused its suspension or if the artist in question was the one who decided to cancel it.

The free-to-play game developed and distributed by miHoYo was released for iOS and Android devices, as well as for PlayStation 4 Y Microsoft Windows globally on September 28. The “Update 1.3” is available since last February 3 globally.

Sinopsis de Genshin Impact

In a world called Teyvat, certain individuals chosen by the gods are given “Vision”, magical gems that give their bearers the ability to control an element. The player starts out as a traveler of unknown origin searching for a lost relative, and can choose between a male or female avatar of the Traveler. As the adventure progresses, the player controls several other characters that the Traveler encounters during his journey, each with unique personalities and abilities, as they undertake missions to understand the truth behind the primordial gods of this world.

Copyright© 2012-2021 miHoYo ALL RIGHTS RESERVED