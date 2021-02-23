Twitter artists celebrated Cat Day in Japan

Due to pronunciation issues, on February 22, the “National Cat Day (Neko no Hi) ”In Japan, since the pronunciation of the date (2-22 ni ni ni) resembles “nyan nyan nyan“Which is the purr expressed in Japan. The date was established since 1978 in Japan and is celebrated through social networks with people posing for photographs with their cats, cosplayers and illustrators. In addition, they are also often used to announce adaptations or related projects, and that is why new information about the anime was revealed today Tokyo Mew Mew New.

The Japanese celebrated the occasion with the hashtag #cat’s Day, where multiple users shared photos of their pets, while artists shared related illustrations and cosplayers posed in outfits nekomimi (ie cat girls).