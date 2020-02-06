Twitch: users insult a disabled streamer, here's his answer

Share it:

In the last few hours something really unpleasant has happened on Twitch, the famous streaming platform. The streamer Aeyvi, disabled, was in fact insulted by some spectators who questioned her health problems.

Messages of this type shocked the girl, who was incredulous in front of the haters' words. Once filmed, the streamer talked about her health problems, specifying how she does not suffer from paralysis as the users who moved the insults believed, but from another pathology that is called autonomic dysfunction (or dysautonomy).

Here are the words of the player of The Elder Scrolls Online:

"I am not paralyzed, I have never claimed to be. I suffer from dysautonomia, which causes attacks that are similar to a heart attack and that are caused by blockage of oxygen and blood in specific points of the body without the possibility of reaching the brain. For these reasons my brain acts like I'm having a heart attack. "

"I can't believe anyone thought about these things. I haven't been in a wheelchair for a year and a half just for fun. I haven't stayed home for fun. Seven years have passed since I started suffering from these problems and there it took a while before I could find a doctor who could understand my condition. "

"I know I am allowing these people to win by showing me sad, but I find it disgusting that someone can accuse me of pretending because I suffer from chronic pain and this pathology has ruined my youth. I underwent my first operation at the age of 14."

In short, once again the superficiality of some users allowed something like this to happen. Fortunately, there were a lot of viewers from the streamer who compensated her and made sure that this terrible gesture was quickly forgotten.