Twitch: there are increasing cases of channels that defraud users

In recent months, Twitch has seen an increasing number of scammers "stealing" the identity of popular CS: GO and gamers DOTA that promote the donation of "free" game objects and induce users to click links that refer them to external sites that are obviously unreliable.

The fake channels, as we said, are mainly in the categories that mainly deal with the Valve, CS: GO and DOTA games, but also others and take advantage of the illegal practice of viewbotting to climb the rankings and thus appear in the list of popular channels. As for CS: GO exist – psome of you have probably seen – channels that take advantage of the image of prominent streamers (even some who have recently left the platform like Shroud) to deceive users.

These Twitch channels pbreak the donation of free content, such as skins and other objects.

Over the past few hours, the community has risen against Twitch, as the platform itself cannot stem the proliferation of the problem and the presence of these channels can seriously jeopardize the correct use of the platform by young people or, at least, of distracted spectators who fall into the trap.

"It has been like this for at least 3 months"wrote user"SeaszonCSGO"by Reddit."(Four or five) accounts every single day on Dota and CS: GO. Sometimes they are banned and return in less than an hour, it's all automated and I think many people are cheated by this, otherwise they would not continue to do so ".

The problem isn't only with Twitch; it also occurred on other platforms such as in YouTube live streaming. In 2019 Twitch tried to stem the (related) problem during the streaming, in the Artifact category, of the terrorist attack on the mosque in New Zealand. The streaming giant has banned these accounts and temporarily suspended the ability for new creators to stream, introducing mandatory two-factor authentication.

It is not clear what actions Twitch will take to stop the escalation of fake channels since, despite the ban, new channels are born with an impressive speed. Some professional players, personally touched by the problem, such as s1mple historical Na'Vi player, they threw themselves against the platform for not taking steps to prevent this unfair practice. "I see my fake profiles that scam people every day …"said s1mple."Isn't it your responsibility to protect users?"