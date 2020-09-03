Twitch: the SUBtember initiative is back with discounts on subscriptions to favorite channels

Share it:

For the fourth consecutive year Twitch proposes the SUBtember initiative, designed to celebrate and support streamers and their communities. Throughout the month of September it will be possible to subscribe to your favorite channels saving money, the longer the subscription lasts and the higher the savings.

By purchasing a new subscription of any level you will be able to obtain the following benefits:

20% off the first month of new 1-month recurring subscriptions

25% discount on the first 3 months of new 3-month recurring subscriptions

30% discount on the first 6 months of the new 6-month recurring subscriptions

It is also possible apply the SUBtember discount to level 2 and 3 subscriptions, further maximizing savings. The offer is valid until September 30 for all levels of subscriptions available on twitch.tv (or subs.twitch.tv for mobile users), to get the discount simply log in to Twitch and click on the Subscribe button on the pages of the channels of your interest.

Rewards for subscribers generally include access to custom emoticons, the subscriber badge, channel point multiplier, ad-free broadcast viewing on some channels and other exclusive benefits decided by streamers. If you are interested you can take advantage of the SUBtember to support the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it and join the Horde by receiving exclusive access to the Telegram channel and many other bonuses available only for subscribers.