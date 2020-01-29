Entertainment

Twitch Prime will offer a large collection of exotic Destiny 2

January 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
Twitch Prime subscribers will soon have reasons to start Destiny 2 thanks to a series of gifts planned by Bungie that are composed of multiple weapons, ships, spectrum housings and more of a legendary and, mostly, exotic character (the highest degree of rarity that an object can have in this game).

All the rewards that you can get in the following weeks by redeeming them in Twitch Prime and collecting them later in Amanda Holliday within the game with those that appear in this tweet:

The first four items on the list will be the first thing that can be achieved when the promotion is activated. In the following weeks the other prizes may be obtained.

Recently, Destiny 2 players and developers have had to face a major crisis following the publication of a patch that began to erase part of the progress of all players.

After what happened the game entered an emergency maintenance period from which it has already recovered without having restored all the progress of the players as they were before this problem.

To consult the details of this patch and the problems related to it you can visit this link that can solve your doubts if it caught you off guard.

Lisa Durant

