Twitch Prime rewards are now available in Destiny 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bungie has teamed up with Twitch Prime to deliver in-game rewards to all players with a Twitch Prime membership. Once your membership is activated, visit this page and link your Bungie.net account to start taking advantage of the new gear drops arriving every six months.

Each drop will be including four rewards, including exotic weapons, ghosts, ships, goshawks, emotes and decorations from previous seasons. The first drop will be available from January 28 to February 25 and will include SUROS Regime, Coup de Main decor, Skyline Flipside exotic spectrum wrapping and unsecured / OUTCRY exotic ship.

When a Destiny 2 Twitch Prime package is available, eligible players can claim rewards. Once requested, they will have to follow a visual indicator that will take them to Amanda Holliday in the hangar of the Tower. Amanda will have the rewards in her inventory. If you claim rewards on the Twitch Prime page by 19:00 on the last day of the drop, the gear will still be available from Amanda after the deadline.