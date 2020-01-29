Twitch Prime: Narcos is also among the free games of February 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As already seen for Xbox Live Gold and its games of the month, Amazon has also just announced what will be the free titles for February 2020 for all subscribers to the service Twitch Prime.

Here is the complete list of games that you can add to your Twitch client library starting next week:

American Fugitive

Desert Child

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Steredenn

White Night

These are all the games of which you can redeem exclusive content over the next month:

Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep

Tom Clancy's Raibow Six Siege

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Apex Legends

League of Legends

Teamfight Tactics

Madden NFL 20

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Black Desert Mobile

Raid: Shadow Legends

Fortress M

Furthermore, in case you haven't already done so, we suggest you run on the official Twitch Prime loot page to redeem all the free titles of January 2020 before they are removed forever from the platform. Among the games that you can now add to your account we also find Ape Out and Enter the Gungeon as well as a rich series of skins and extra content for titles such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Apex Legends.