Twitch Prime gives away a million dollars for GTA Online

April 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
With a subscription to Twitch Prime and for all players of GTA Online One million dollars is offered to redeem in-game if you have a subscription to the Amazon service.

If you have a subscription to Twitch Prime or Amazon Prime you can access this link to link your Rockstar Social Club account, thus being able to transfer a million dollars to your GTA Online game on PC, PS4 or Xbox One.

This is not the only advantage that Twitch Prime offers to those who regularly play multiplayer modes of Rockstar games, since having linked accounts also offers an additional 10% discount on all products on offer within GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

If you usually buy Shark cards for GTA Online with Twitch Prime, a 15% discount is offered both if they are purchased on Amazon or in-game. In the same way, the Pixel Pete's Arcade property is given away, which can come in handy if you are starting to play and want to start buying your own in-game businesses.

If you use Twitch frequently do not miss the opportunity to follow our channel to be able to see some of the latest releases such as Valorant and other releases that will be coming to the market soon and that we will bring you in all their glory.

Do not miss all the free games this month at this link, where there are also several gifts for different games.

