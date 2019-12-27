Twitch Prime: Ape Out and Enter the Gungeon among the new free games at the end of the year

Share it:

If you are among the lucky owners of an active subscription to the Twitch Prime service, know that for a few days it will be possible to add a lot of indie games to your library for no additional cost Devolver Digital catalog.

Here are all the free games currently available to Twitch Prime subscribers:

Enter the Gungeon

Bee Out

Gato Roboto

Heave Ho

Witcheye

To make these games your own, all you have to do is access your Twitch profile, connect it to yours Amazon account on which a Prime subscription is active and then click on coronet at the top right of the Twitch home, an action that will bring up a drop-down menu on the screen with all the contents to be redeemed. In order to play your free titles, you will need to install the client that owns the streaming platform.

The promotion is already active and will be valid until the next Tuesday 31 January 2019, so you should add the titles to your account as soon as possible.

We also remind you that among the other free contents currently available there is also a particular Crypto skin for Apex Legends, a package for Sea of ​​Thieves, Borderlands 3's Golden Keys and numerous contents for Rocket League, Fallout 76 and Wolfenstein YoungBlood .