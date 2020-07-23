Twitch and recruitment: Ocasio-Cortez against the US military

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago we told you about the difficult moment that the United States Army has been experiencing in recent weeks.

Now, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New Yorker Democratic representative who is also very popular outside the USA, according to the report published in Vice, would be hypothesising to introduce a measure that would prevent the Army and other branches of the armed forces from exploiting exports, video games and streaming platforms such as recruiting tools.

The Ocasio-Cortez project, recently presented, would therefore prevent the military from using funds for "maintain a presence on Twitch or on any video game, export or live streaming platform".

As we know, Twitch recently forced the Army to remove fraudulent initiatives that induced users, to click on links that then redirected them to a recruiting page.

In addition, the Army and Navy Twitch channels have been harshly criticized for also banning users of mention U.S. war crimes banning indiscriminately and suspending chats.

The interest of Ocasio-Cortez, however, is not the only voice in the intense debate that is animating the discussion in the States. The Knight First Amendment Institute Columbia University, an institute that defends freedom of expression and press in the digital age, has already sent a letter to the Army and Navy recruiting commands asking to suspend the ban and reports from all viewers who have chat dared to talk about the war crimes committed by the Americans.

The well-known reporter Rod was included in the discussion "Slasher"Breslau who stressed that"due to recent media coverage resulting from fraudulent initiatives and potentially unconstitutional bans, the US Army export team has suspended activity on social media, streaming on Twitch and official sponsorships with Twitch, including participation in the next Twitch Rivals".