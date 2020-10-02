Twin Star Exorcists approaches the conclusion: it is the author who reveals it

After finishing the publication of Bimbougami Ga! in the magazine Jump SQ, of the Shueisha publishing house, the mangaka Yoshiaki Sukeno proposed his battle shonen to the same magazine. Thus was born Sousei no Onmyouji, known in the West as Twin Star Exorcists. The work began its publication in November 2013.

After publishing many chapters, fueling the creation of many spin-offs, and having also obtained an anime of 50 episodes, animated by Studio Pierrot and aired between 2016 and 2017, Twin Star Exorcists has become one of Jump SQ’s flagship manga along with other titles like Blue Exorcist.

Sukeno Yoshiaki, however, revealed that this adventure is nearing an end. Despite not having given more precise information, his comment on Jump SQ number 11, published today in Japan, revealed the true nature of the next arc. “A new story arc will start next month … it’s no exaggeration to say it will be the last.” Twin Star Exorcists then moves towards its conclusion, although it may take another year or two before we see the final chapter of the manga.

At the moment, Twin Star Exorcists ha all’attivo 22 volumi, while the 23rd will arrive in Japan in November. To publish the manga in Italy is Panini Comics, which has recently put volume 21 on sale. To replace it among the leaders of Jump SQ there could be the recent and growing success of Moriarty the Patriot.