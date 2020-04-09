Twin Peaks, Pilot Chapter Analysis

Share it:

There was some expectation, not as much as it would have happened now thanks to social networks, aggressive advertising campaigns and the rise of the series but, considering that a filmmaker applauded as David lynch had decided to go on television, not a few Americans gathered in front of their televisions that Sunday, April 8, 1990 to tune in to the ABC and discover what that invention was about.

After several screenings in September 1989 at the Telluride Film Festival, Colorado, and at the Vancouver International Film Festival, it seemed that this project could bear fruit, no matter how small the screen still didn't smell. With Lynch as the visible head of the project, which at that time had already been applauded by ‘The elephant Man’(1980) and‘Blue velvet’(1986), the title also had Mark Frost As a co-writer, a firm hold on having been one of the people responsible for the scripts of the interesting ‘Sad Hill Street Song' (1981).

With these attractive but not too extensive data, viewers sat in front of the television, oblivious to the event they were about to witness. The series that would change everything began, the first to involve fandom to unsuspected limits and the beginning of what would be not only the brightest audiovisual narration of its creator, but one of the brightest artistic expressions of our era. That's how it started 'Twin peaks’.

Credit titles

A song thrush greeted us next to the melodious score of Angelo Badalamenti, an Italian musician who had already worked alongside the filmmaker and was destined to become its lead composer.

Behind the bird, and still immersed in nature, a gigantic sawmill expanded the context and placed us in a wooded and cold place that we would later locate in the northeast of the state of Washington, a few kilometers from the border with Canada, and which had with a population of 51,201 inhabitants according to the poster that welcomes the town (ten times more than had been calculated before ABC decided to include a one on the right).

As for its stars, Russ Tamblyn, Richard Beymer Y Piper Laurie they were the best known faces. Before becoming the stranger Dr. Jacoby and the ambitious Benjamin Horne Y Catherine Martell, we got to see Tamblyn and Beymer in ‘West side story’(Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise, 1961) and Laurie in‘The hustler’(Robert Rossen, 1961).

Along with them, regular collaborators of Lynch like Jack nance Y Kyle MacLachlan, wasted classics like Ray Wise and the young promises of the series, they saw in ‘Twin peaks’A perfect opportunity to make yourself known.

The sawmill and the great families – Game of Thrones

Three minutes into the credits and wooded landscapes later, Lynch performs an effect blow by delocalizing viewers with the first character to appear on screen: Jocelyn Packard, a young woman with Asian features who does her makeup in front of a mirror.

The character, written for Isabella Rossellini before her break with the director, she will be one of the protagonists of the plot of the sawmill, the section closest to the soap operas of the time and, despite the deep-rooted involvement with the other stories, probably the least valued by fans .

The internal struggles between heirs of old fortunes confront the great surnames of the people: the Packard, owners of the sawmill; the Horne, in continuous expansion; and the Martell, last name that no longer shines like yesteryear. But let's forget about all this for now, if you are a neophyte in this universe, you are not interested yet. If you come as an expert, you have already read ‘Twin Peaks' Secret Story', from Mark FrostAnd you know all this. Let's keep the good of Pete martell going fishing.

She is dead, wrapped in plastic – C.S.I.

The morning push to the poor lasts little Pete. Just as he prepares to draw the rod he discovers that, at least at that moment, a suspicious bundle dragged by the river lies on the shore.

"She is dead, wrapped in plastic”, Announces to Sheriff Truman who appears at the crime scene with his emotional assistant Andy and the Dr. Will Hayward, town doctor. With law enforcement and health authorities present, it is time to discover that the body belongs to a well-known local seventeen-year-old girl and the great initial mystery of comienza beginsTwin peaks’: Who killed Laura Palmer?

To underline the family tragedy that this involves beyond the curiosity of a mystery intended for a work of fiction, Lynch introduces us to Sarah Palmer, the mother of Laurawondering why her daughter is not in her room, making pertinent calls to friends and acquaintances. This also allows us to take a first look at the institute, to discover that Bobby She is her official boyfriend and, finally, the Gran Hotel del Norte, another of the series' fundamental settings.

Benjamin Horne, owner of the hotel, the county department store and a multitude of succulent lands, discusses with his partner, Leland Palmer, different and never too legal business plans when he receives an urgent call. It is then when the series (or Lynch) returns to prove itself narratively superior to the average, letting the appearance of the police car in the background warn the viewer of the imminent disgrace of Leland who, in turn, breaks his wife's strength over the phone by hesitantly announcing the arrival of the sheriff.

Shelly, Norma and the American Dream – Desperate Housewives

At the Double R Diner, Rule She has established herself as a successful hotelier and businesswoman. Their excellent food, especially their skill with cakes, ensures the future of the cafeteria. The only thing that seems to disturb his mind at the moment is the dangerous relationship Shelly, your trusted waitress, with the aforementioned Bobby, something we will understand when we meet the violent Leo Johnson, husband of the lover of the deceased's boyfriend.

Yes, Lynch and Frost, in addition to pointing the criminal element as an initial hook, did not take more than fifteen minutes to demonstrate that, in addition, they were giving the audience an absolute soap opera full of infidelities and secrets that, little by little, have flooded the town .

We see this again during the visit to the institute, at which point the need to announce to the students the death of their classmate is taken advantage of to emphasize, up to the parody, the condition of a young exemplar of a Laura as absent and magnetic as that of Preminger.

Special Agent Dale Cooper – File X

Expanded noise in the sawmill, the drama of the Palmer and the mysterious crime committed thanks to the appearance of a survivor, we finally know Dale cooper, heart of the series and white knight of the plot. Intelligent, dedicated, well-intentioned and with firm but heterogeneous convictions, Cooper demonstrates from the beginning an absolute fixation on the small pleasures of life, such as the smell of Douglas firs, the taste of a cherry tart or the darkness of a good coffee.

We would not know Diane, the recipient of the tapes to which she talks incessantly on her recorder, until twenty-five years later, but what has happened since the agent's appearance is the existing chemistry with the sheriff and his men. The trained hound may be CooperBut the local law enforcement officers, at least the pure in heart, understand that they have a tireless friend and champion in the FBI agent.

With the elegant Hoover man present, the most outlandish elements begin to flourish around him. It is the case of Dr. Jacoby, a psychiatrist who will soon be at the top of the list of suspects.

It's Down – Parks and Recreation

When Cooper try to examine the leather of Laura In search of a clue that of course he will find, the lights in the room are already flashing with no explanation other than the obvious one, a young man has gone out of the plane dancing in the middle of the institute for no apparent reason and a stuffed head is living its last moments of splendor in the wall of the police station before landing on a table.

Lynch was at ease, could create relatively freely, and was not going to miss the opportunity. Using non-narrative elements, he brought to the set that air of false surrealism that so confuses his audience and that, deep down, is nothing more than exacerbated and absurd costumbrismo, that is, pure realism through the pathos that exist. Thus, and not otherwise, the definitive postmodern cult series is created.

Secret diaries and winding dances – Two meters underground

The chapter continues delving into the less and less angelic figure of Laura and, to demonstrate that it was not the only exception of the institute, we discovered that AudreyThe daughter of the hotel magnate, she has serious problems behaving like a human being.

In need of oxygen-like attention, the young woman annoys, manipulates, and hinders the lives of everyone around her, desperately seeking a stimulus to help her focus on something while hypnotizing the viewer, becoming the absolute focus of her own story. To meet his stubborn mother and brother, a young man with a disability who Laura He cared, completes the family image that we already began to guess when his father entered the scene.

Fire, walk with me – True Detective

The discovery of the crime scene, an abandoned train car in the middle of the forest, is the pilot's approach to the most twisted and paranormal branch of the series. Timidly, represented as a strange ritual (which later will be more crude than spiritual), we will find in a note the text “Fire, walk with me, One of the multiple symbols in the series and the first to earn a place in the hearts of fans.

Cooper shows himself not only capable of withstanding the obscurantist turn of events, but delighted to have found the case he hoped to find and, once and for all, solve. Two chapters from the presentation of the “red room”, ‘Twin peaks"He dared to announce that the abyss was much darker and deeper than expected, as well as being full of creatures of all kinds.

Two patrol alone – The Wire

Gathered all the characters in a plenary session in the city hall, and presented new participants thanks to timely explanations from the sheriff to the new agent, the plot takes us to the Roadhouse, the Twin Peaks biker bar with the most restless music programmer in the county.

A brawl later, we will accompany the already best friends Cooper Y Truman in a not entirely unsuccessful persecution that ends with the arrest of the only two protagonists that we will continue without naming because, in short, nobody cares much about what happens to them. What is really remarkable is discovering that the series, as a police story, would also include small attempts at action, lone guard nights and police raids organized by one of the finest government agents that television has ever known.

Cliffhanger to the abyss – Lost

With the mission of the day accomplished, and having enjoyed a spectacular collection of donuts, the two law enforcement officers end the day but, meanwhile, at the home of the Palmer, the desperate mother of Laura he has a double vision.

On the one hand, it is confirmed that something paranormal is happening, the desperate Sarah is able to clearly see how someone manipulates an object from miles away. On the other, we can see the face of someone who has looked into the eyes of the very evil in the actress's disjointed expression, accompanied by a sneaky stage decorator who sneaks into the shot and (in our life) through his reflection in a wall mirror.

And Lynch saw everything he had done, and it was very good.

Turn off the TV

The Thursday following the broadcast of this pilot, the broadcast of the next chapter brought together half the country on its screens, something that would happen in November of that same year in Spain and we will talk about it when the time comes.

Viewers continued to accompany Cooper, a shining gentleman who would have to find himself beyond the mirror in an adventure that has taken more than 25 years. In that time, the followers have compiled the necessary clues to solve (in different ways) the great puzzle that leads, time and again, to the red room, soul of the forest, Twin Peaks and our mere existence. A place where the three worlds exist, where the doppelgänger they run looking for a way out, eager to supplant the identity of their earthly personalities and eat something more appetizing than that puche called garmonbozia. A corner of the world where electricity is the protagonist, the giants give good clues and the owls are not what they seem.

And let the dreamer continue to dream us.