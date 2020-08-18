Twin Peaks, Kyle Maclachlan on Season 4: "Anything is possible"

Share it:

The interviews with the protagonist of Twin Peaks continue: this time Kyle Maclachlan discussed the probabilities of a fourth season of the historic series born from an idea of ​​David Lynch and who recently turned thirty.

During an interview granted to IndieWire reporters, the interpreter of Special Agent Dale Cooper answered questions about the possibility of seeing the story of the famous investigator on TV. Here is his answer: "To be honest, he'll be the last person to know. He kept the reunion from me for a long time and didn't let anyone but Mark Frost know what was going on. Right now he hasn't told me anything, but anything is possible".

Kyle Maclachlan he then wanted to comment on his experience in working with David Lynch, with whom he has collaborated on several projects in addition to Twin Peaks, such as "Dunes" is "Blue Velvet":"It's always nice to work with David. I know it's not a very interesting comment, but it's the truth. I realized that when I got back on the Twin Peaks set, we are meant to work together. I've collaborated with him often before, but this time I've been impressed with every single day we spent together"We are sure that in the future we will have more comments on a possible fourth season, in the meantime we leave you with the documentary on the murder that inspired Twin Peaks.