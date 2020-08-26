Twilight, Stephenie Meyer’s new novel, clarifies a detail about Edward Cullen

Share it:

Midnight Sun is the new novel written by the author of Twilight, Stephenie Meyer, and it seems that within the plot there are some answers to the questions left open by Twilight. In particular, we talk about what happened to Edward in the period in which the vampire disappeared after his first meeting with Bella.

In 2005 Stephenie Meyer enclosed his original worldview of vampires and werewolves in Twilight, the first of a series of four novels that tell the troubled love story between vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and deadly Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), with werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) third wheel .

Between 2008 and 2012 the Twilight novels have made the big leap to the big screen, with the fourth book (Breaking Dawn) divided into two parts. And a few days after the publication of Breaking Dawn, twelve chapters of a fifth novel, Midnight Sun, were published, which were never updated until 2020, when the same author unveiled the book’s release in August. The detail on Edward’s absence answered one of the most unsolved questions of the previous novels.

Edward hid in Denali National Park in Alaska, with the Denali clan, whom the Cullens regard as cousins. The Denali were introduced to Eclipse, where they refused to help the Cullens fight Victoria as one of their members, Irina, wanted revenge for Laurent’s death, but returned to fight with them in defense of Renesmee against the Volturi in Breaking Dawn.

Robert Pattinson will be the next Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and is one of the stars of the new Christopher Nolan film. On Everyeye you will find the review of Tenet, out in Italian cinemas tomorrow, August 26th.