Twilight: Stephenie Meyer wanted Jennifer Lawrence, Henry Cavill, and Channing Tatum

August 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
In the cinema, the ideas of screenwriters and directors do not always come to life and sometimes successful writers like Stephenie Meyer they have to curb their imagination. The Twilight writer has in fact revealed hers first choices for the leading roles in the adaptation of his novel and are totally unexpected.

As you know Edward and Bella were played by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, but the actors candidates for the roles, those tested and then rejected and even those requested by Meyer herself could not be more different. Below you will find the full list of the writer's fantasy casting (in bold) and many celebrity names that might have appeared in Twilight.

  • Emily Browning – Bella Swan

Meyer has in fact revealed that she was fascinated by the appearance of the actress (American Gods, Sucker Punch) and that she would have chosen her solely for her lips. Also Lily Collins (Ted Bund: Criminal Charm, 2012's Snow White) ran for the role, as well as Michelle Trachtenber (Gossip Girl), who eventually pulled back because she already appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Also Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen Page (Umbrella Academy, Juno) e Danielle Panabaker (The Flash, Shark) showed up to read the script.

  • Henry Cavill – Edward Cullen

The beautiful and damned Witcher would be, according to Meyer, "the only one capable of doing Edward justice". They also stepped forward Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist, Now You See Me), Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek, 90210), the latter discarded because it lacks a marked British accent. Other auditioned actors were Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper; Jamie Campbell Bower, aka Caius in the New Moon; Michael Welch, who was cast in the role of Michael Newton; Shiloh Fernandez (Jericho, United States of Tara) e Ben Barnes (The Punisher, Westworld).

  • Tyler Posey – Jacob Black

Instead of Taylor Lautner for the role of the werewolf, the writer wanted the actor of Teen Wolf, but he was rejected despite being one of the last remaining actors in the running. Also Michael Copon (Beyond the Break, Power Rangers Time Force) was among the nominees.

  • Lucy Hale – Alice Cullen and Jane

Unfortunately for the protagonist of Pretty Little Liars, both roles for which he applied were assigned to others: Ashley Greene she got the part of Alice Cullen, while Jane, a vampire member of the Volturi guard, was played by Dakota Fanning.

  • Vanessa Hudgens – Leah Clearwater

Another missed role was that of the werewolf Leah, played by Julia Jones in Eclipse and Breaking Dawn.

  • Channing Tatum – Riley Biers

The actor of Magic Mike and Step Up was spotted not by Meyer, but by the screenwriter of Twilight and New Moon Melissa Rosenberg, but ultimately the role of the vampire was assigned to Riley Biers.

Hoping to have once again piqued your curiosity, we leave you to the first reviews of Midnight Sun, the new chapter of the Edward and Bella saga, and to Stephanie Meyer's recent confession about Twilight.

