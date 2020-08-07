Twilight, Stephenie Meyer speaks: "Here's what I would change from the original book"

Share it:

Interviewed by Bustle on the occasion of Midnight Sun, new Twilight novel available from US bookstores yesterday, Stephanie Meyer has revealed what would you like to change from the original novel.

"When I was writing Twilight, it all seemed in the right place. Then I realized that Edward would confess his love to Bella much earlier. He would have done it for sure " said the author (via Digital Spy). "In some places I thought 'Yes, he would have said it right here.' But I can't change it, and it's really frustrating."

Meyer later unveiled what moment he has in mind for Edward's statement: "He would surely do it after saving her in Port Angeles. He was surprised that he didn't say anything to her during that conversation. If I had the opportunity to change something instead of just telling her point of view, I would have made some very funny changes. "

"Part of the difficulty of writing Midnight Sun was the lack of space to make changes" added the writer. "I was stuck in history. I knew what Edward thought and felt while writing Twilight, so it's no surprise to me, and I wish there had been more room for change."

