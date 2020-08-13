Twilight, Midnight Sun: revealed what Edward did while watching Bella sleep

Share it:

Waiting to be able to see it also on the shelves of Italian bookstores Midnight Sun, new novel in the saga of Twilight, has already arrived in the United States, where however it has received mixed reviews due to its repetition.

This is because the novel tells the famous love story between Bella and Edward from the latter's point of view, reversing the perspective of the original saga (which instead the writer Stephenie Meyer had conceived from the point of view of the young protagonist).

The narrative cue, however, has allowed longtime fans of the saga to relive some famous moments in history in a whole new light, and given that in the world of Meyer, vampires don't sleep, in Midnight Sun the writer spent a lot of time telling us what Edward did while watching Bella sleep.

Apparently, during all those sleepless hours, the vampire played in the cinema by Robert Pattinson, he went out of his way to make sure nothing hurt her, including killing spiders, which in one scene risk biting the girl. Among other activities there is also house maintenance.

