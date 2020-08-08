Twilight, Midnight Sun receives mixed reviews: the flaw is the repetitiveness

Share it:

Taking up a saga that closed with great success about a decade ago is a risk that not everyone would have felt like taking: Stephenie Meyer, however, thought that there could still be something important to know about the protagonists of Twilight, so here we are talking about this Midnight Sun.

The book, as you probably know, is not a sequel to the adventures narrated in Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, but it offers us exactly the same events narrated, however, from the voice of Edward Cullen and no longer from that of Bella.

The moment of the debut of Midnight Sun arrived a few days ago in the United States, where it is therefore already possible to peek between the first reviews of the latest work by Stephenie Meyer. Reviews that, to date, tell us conflicting opinions on this Twilight observed from an unprecedented perspective: there are many, in fact, to congratulate the author for having actually in-depth some elements of the story and for maintaining a fresh and engaging style of writing.

At the same time, in more than one review, we read some criticism of theinevitable repetition of the story, which would seem to touch its most valid moments only when Bella leaves the scene and we are therefore allowed to explore Edward's life in greater depth. You are also among the fans who await the arrival in Italy of this Midnight Sun? Let us know in the comments! Meyer, meanwhile, admitted that he would change a few things in Twilight if he could rewrite it today.