'TWD' says goodbye to Michonne with a video on social networks

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The post-apocalyptic series has marked a before and after with this tenth season. Not only has he introduced us to one of the best villains in history, AlphaWe have also experienced unexpected turns with spies that we did not expect and now, with the arrival of thirteenth episode, the series has left us one of the farewells more emotional.

It was known for a long time that this season Michonne (Danai Gurira) he would say goodbye to his audience. And in 'What we become' we have left her in an elegant and peaceful way. Although we all bet that this farewell would be in a bloody battle, the AMC series has decided to leave the door open upon its return, letting it go search of a Rick who is still alive somewhere. And although he has not said goodbye to his companions, or the audience, the series itself has wanted to give him a video tribute as if he had fallen in battle.

On Twitter for 'The Walking Dead' a video tribute to the character where the same Danai Gurirto Comment on Michonne. We leave it here for you to drop a tear:

For those who, like us, keep wondering if we really won't see the character again, Scott Gimple has a few words for you (via Comicbook): "With Michonne appearing on 'The Walking Dead' for the last time in episode 10×13, it's clear that Danai Gurira is expected to appear in the long-awaited film trilogy where we will see Andrew Lincoln to resume his role as Rick Grimes. "

So, actually, it was a partial goodbye. She will return and she will do it together with Lincoln.

