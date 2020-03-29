TV series for which all series have already been seen

Do you want good advice? If you can afford it, sign up on all the platforms that have been and will be. Really. Sign up for Netflix, sign up for HBO, sign up for Amazon Prime Video, don't forget Disney +, or Filmin, or Apple TV and when the confinement ends, you sign out. And I tell you not so that you are hooked on television all day, but so that when you go to watch television you see something of quality and do not dive into a catalog in which most of the production does not interest you and in the end it's taking your time.

Our ranking of the best series of 2020

In addition, it may happen that by now you think you have seen the entire Netflix catalog or the entire HBO catalog or the entire Amazon Prime Video catalog. And let me doubt that you have already seen everything. Because something may have escaped you. Like these jewels designed for all those who believe that they have already seen all the series. What series can you watch when you have already seen all the series?