TV series for which all series have already been seen

Do you want good advice? If you can afford it, sign up on all the platforms that have been and will be. Really. Sign up for Netflix, sign up for HBO, sign up for Amazon Prime Video, don't forget Disney +, or Filmin, or Apple TV and when the confinement ends, you sign out. And I tell you not so that you are hooked on television all day, but so that when you go to watch television you see something of quality and do not dive into a catalog in which most of the production does not interest you and in the end it's taking your time.
Our ranking of the best series of 2020
In addition, it may happen that by now you think you have seen the entire Netflix catalog or the entire HBO catalog or the entire Amazon Prime Video catalog. And let me doubt that you have already seen everything. Because something may have escaped you. Like these jewels designed for all those who believe that they have already seen all the series. What series can you watch when you have already seen all the series?
Advertising – Read on below
1
Bored to death
Bored to death (3 seasons on HBO)
I can recommend the three novels published in Spain by Jonathan Ames, the creator, showrunner and screenwriter of the magnificent HBO comedy Bored to death, but since we are here to talk about television and not about the urban reincarnation of P.G. Woodehouse let's just let it be. The series goes from this: A writer posing as a private detective (for what his books do not sell) in ludicrous cases. His only detective tools are the ideas he draws from the mystery novels he likes so much. And it turns out that he is not alone, that being a detective is liked by more people who are not prepared either. It is a lot of fun and on top it shows you great corners of New York. Can you ask for more?
Watch now Bored to death
two
Red Oaks
Red Oaks (3 seasons on Amazon Prime Video)
If they gave me a euro for every time I have recommended this gem of Amazon Prime Video altruistically right now I would be passing the confinement of the state of alarm by Coronavirus on a private island in the Seychelles. Would you say that it is possible to revive the spirit of the 80s movies with Belushi, Murray and company, but, above all, put a heart to them? Well it is possible. Red Oaks tells of summers by a group of friends at a country club (at least the first two seasons, because, you know, the characters grow and get out of there). It has epic characters and while you see it you truly travel to the 80s. Take a nostalgic kick.
There are more things besides Stranger things. I usually run away like boiling water from any story in which the protagonist is an actor. In fact it took me a while to see Better Things out of prejudice. You know, pride and prejudice. But I fell into temptation and deliver us from evil, it has become a fundamental series. The least of it is that the character is an actress who has come to less, good, but relegated to telefilms, but her family, her friends, the life she leads, her mother, alas, her mother.
Watch Better Things Right Now
4
Insecure
Insecure (3 seasons on HBO)
Do you remember when we stopped, boom, being in our twenties and starting to be thirty-something? Well, that's what Insecure is about. I could tell you more, but that counted with great characters is already saying a lot. It is a story about friendship and about how fucking insecure we feel in life, especially in that inevitable transition to adulthood without going back.
Watch right now Insecure
5
The Strain
The Strain (4 seasons on HBO)
Vampires as a global pandemic. Guillermo del Toro. I don't know about you, but I bet what you want this series to happen to you. It is old school terror, which is fun without being overwhelmed, and on top of that, unlike so many other horror series, you know what happens in the end, what is the origin, what is the destination. Is fear old school.
Watch The Strain Right Now
Advertising – Read on below
TV series for which all series have already been seen was last modified: March 29th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment