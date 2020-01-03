Tv Azteca conductor reveals that Galilea Montijo … does he change the television ?!

First Yanet García and nowGalilea Montijo? the rumors that the Jalisco would leave the morning “Hoy” and TV -where is one of the star conductors-, they sound louder and louder.

Apparently, in a few days or months, "The Montijo”He would no longer be part of the San Ángel television station and move to the competition; that is, TV Azteca, where new projects await.

These plans on the Ajusco television station would also include journalist Carlos Loret de Mola and sports commentator Luis García, who a few weeks ago presumed that, Galilea Montijo I had new projects on the horizon.

"New projects on the horizon with this pair of geniuses: Galilea Montijo Y Carlos Loret, fuck, ”he wrote in a photograph in which he appears with both characters.

It should be noted that this rumor has not been confirmed and Galilea Montijo He has not spoken about it.

