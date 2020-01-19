Tusa in northern version that nobody stops singing

Share it:

The northern group Firme unveils version of Tusa in his style and quickly places himself as a favorite on his social networks. Tusa is the song of the moment performed by Karol G and the video circulates on the internet.

The original song by Karol G, Tusa, is sung in its own way by the Firm group and in the video they put on Instagram, one of its members is seen lifting the shirt as a navel.

There is no doubt that the members of the Firme group carry the music inside and are very talented, and as the video cited shows and which was apparently recorded inside their truck, on one of their recent trips.

The song, in voice of the reggaeton Karol G, could reach in a short time more than 5.5 million streams.

The Colombian singer has succeeded in her career and has performed on shows such as Jimmy Kimmel's Tonight Show.

Secret, Mi cama and Punto G are other musical successes of Karol G, who is a sentimental couple of the no less famous Anuel AA, who is also a singer.