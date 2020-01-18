Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport) already works with ray tracing techniques

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Turn 10 Studios will hold a conference at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 This will be held in mid-March at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. The meeting will feature study experts who will explain how they are exploring this technique of ray tracing in real time (ray tracing) and the challenges involved.

The American developer, who already works in the next title of the saga Forza Motorsport (what we know under the tentative name of Forza Motorsport 8), have in mind make the most of the technological tools which will be available in the next generation of consoles. Being part of Xbox Game Studios, that console is Xbox, whose first model is already known: Xbox Series X. The talk will be directed by Diego Garzón, Procedural Technical Director at Microsoft.



Ray tracing used in the movie 'Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens | Disney

According to Microsoft itself, Xbox Series X will also feature Ray tracing accelerated by the hardware itself, not by software. This technique, which is already used in the world of cinema, will allow to deduce the place of recidivism of the light thanks to the processor, in order to improve the effects and reflections in real time.

“This talk will examine the Turn 10 approach to raise dynamic lighting probes through real-time ray tracing techniques,” begins by saying the description published on the official GDC portal. “The techniques used and what can be improved with future implementations will be explored. The use of ray tracing is rapidly increasing the complexity of the worlds, ”they add.



Forza Motorsport 7 | Turn 10 Studios

Turn 10 Studios and the next Forza Motorsport, in full development

The development of the next Forza Motorsport, presumably for Xbox Series X, was known there by March 2019, when the Washington developer let it know accordingly. The creative director of the study, Dan greenawalt, said they intend to make the game by taking feedback from users from the beginning, a methodology that will allow them to adapt their ambitions in the field of simulation of driving games to another level. In October 2019, just a few months ago, we learned that Turn 10 was in the active search for new employees for the company.

Xbox Series X will be present at E3 2020, as confirmed Phil Spencer Only a few days ago. The release date of this first model of the new generation of Xbox is unknown, as is the price. Your exit window, yes, is Christmas 2020. Halo: Infinite It will be one of your launch titles.

Source | GDC Conference