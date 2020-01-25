Turmoil Games closes its doors: their horror Alpha Polaris is free on Steam

Share it:

The Finnish developers of Turmoil Games announce the closure of the software house and, as a last gesture, they decide to leave us their Alpha Polaris horror adventure, allowing us to download it completely free on Steam.

In the touching message that accompanies thebankruptcy announcement of the company and the relaunch of Alpha Polaris as free-to-play title, the leaders of Turmoil Games explain to us that "We decided to give this game because it has a very great meaning for us and we want to nourish the hope that people will continue to enjoy themselves even in the most remote future. For all those who have wanted to support us in these years: thank you very much!".

In this development diary published on Reddit in 2016 by the authors of Turmoil Games, the guys from the now closed Northern European software house wanted to tell about the efforts made to fulfill their dream by giving shape to the Alpha Polaris project, a graphic adventure that aims and click set in Greenland. The game draws inspiration from films such as The Thing, but also from the dark-colored literary masterpieces of H.P. Lovecraft, from Inuit mythology and the wild nature of the arctic regions.

In recent months, the same fate as the Turmoil Games has fallen to the developers of Human Head (Rune 2 and Prey 2), with Bethesda taking over the team and founding Roundhous Studios.