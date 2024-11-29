Turkey Pardons and Presidential Clemency: A Thanksgiving Tradition with Deeper Implications

President Joe Biden continues the lighthearted tradition of pardoning turkeys as Thanksgiving approaches, sparing them from becoming holiday meals. This year, Peach and Blossom, two fortunate fowls, received presidential clemency and will live out their days as poultry ambassadors at Minnesota’s Farmamerica.

The History of Presidential Turkey Pardons

The custom of pardoning turkeys dates back to President Abraham Lincoln, who reportedly granted clemency to a turkey named Jack in 1863, saving it from the family’s Christmas dinner table.

However, the annual tradition as we know it today didn’t fully materialize until the 1980s during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. President George H.W. Bush officially established the practice in 1989, uttering the now-familiar phrase, “He’s granted a presidential pardon as of right now.”

Beyond Turkey Pardons: Calls for Human Clemency

While the turkey pardon provides fun, it also draws attention to the president’s constitutional power to grant reprieves and pardons. This authority extends far beyond poultry, offering a potential remedy for inequities in the criminal justice system.

Congressional Appeal for Clemency

Recently, 67 members of Congress, led by Representatives Ayanna Pressley, James E. Clyburn, and Mary Gay Scanlon, urged President Biden to use his executive clemency power more broadly. Their letter highlights the pressing issue of mass incarceration in America, noting that the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate globally, with nearly two million people in jails and prisons.

The Cost of Mass Incarceration

The representatives argue that mass incarceration not only impacts marginalized communities disproportionately but also places a significant financial burden on taxpayers. The annual cost is estimated at $182 billion, surpassing the Department of Education’s budget.

Calls for Specific Clemency Cases

Some advocates are pushing for individual cases of clemency. For instance, Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan has been advocating for clemency for Leonard Peltier, an 80-year-old Indigenous rights activist who has spent almost half a century in federal prison for crimes he maintains he did not commit.

The Declining Use of Presidential Pardons

Emily Galvin-Almanza, executive director of Partners for Justice, points out that presidential pardons have significantly decreased since the 1920s. She notes that while President Obama made notable use of his pardon and clemency powers, recent presidents have been less inclined to do so.

Conclusion

As President Biden pardons turkeys this Thanksgiving, many call for him to extend his clemency powers to address long-standing injustices in the legal system. The turkey pardon tradition reminds us of the broader implications of presidential clemency and its potential to impact lives beyond the holiday season.