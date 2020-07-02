Tunué presents Anime System, Marc Steinberg's essay on animation

Share it:

La Tunué presents the essay on Japanese animation by Marc Steinberg, one of the most accredited personalities for this concerns the study of the Japanese media. His text is not limited to a didactic summary of the history of this medium, it is rather a critical analysis of the multimedia connections that interest him.

Anime System analyzes the phenomenon of animation starting from the entrance of the souls in the sixties with Tetsuwan Atom, better known by us as Astro Boy. In addition to deepening the genesis of the medium in a strictly aesthetic sense, the essay also examines the production processes of the industry – often hidden from the users – investigating inside editorial giants such as Kadokawa.

Here is a short excerpt:

"Souls are an art, but they are also a portentous industry. Their union of art and industry is what makes them an object. It is not a cultural form that simulates purity, like auteur cinema does. Souls are related to the production of toys, therefore embedded in large-scale mass circulation. "Anime" is only a term that describes a composite topic, an entity that includes many different things. To explain it more concretely, we can consider the visual impact of Japanese animation on the chocolate industry in the sixties or the toy production practices in the same period, in which it is possible to trace the rise of plastic for toys in the strategies for exploiting the characters taken from the anime. Souls have transformed our cultures – globally speaking – in radical ways. This book attempts to explain some of the reasons for these transformations and some of the mechanisms that feeds no media mix strategies based on anime characters or models inaugurated by anime ".

