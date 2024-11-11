‘Tulsa King’ Hits Peak Popularity as Season 2 Finale Approaches and Season 3 Buzz Grows

In an unprecedented surge of popularity, Sylvester Stallone’s hit crime drama “Tulsa King” is making waves across streaming platforms as it approaches its Season 2 finale. The show has captured audiences worldwide, becoming the second most popular streaming series globally.

The penultimate episode of Season 2 drops today, November 10, for US viewers, while UK fans will catch the action tomorrow morning at 8 AM. As viewers eagerly await the conclusion of what has been a tension-filled season, Stallone himself has added fuel to the excitement by hinting at Season 3 developments.

“I am elated and so proud of our cast,” Stallone shared on Instagram, revealing that the show has seen a remarkable 75% increase in viewership compared to its first season. Even more impressive is the show’s perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 2, cementing its place as one of Paramount+’s crown jewels.

Following Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s increasingly complex journey in Tulsa, the current season has kept viewers on edge. The latest episodes have ramped up the tension, with episode 7 ending on a twist that promises to escalate the ongoing mob war. Dwight’s business dealings will further complicate matters in the upcoming episode 9.

Show creator Terence Winter offers insight into what makes the series unique, particularly in how it differs from other mob-focused shows. “Dwight is, at heart, a rational, reasonable guy,” Winter explains.

“He’s not a bully. He’s thoughtful in the sense that he actually thinks about the world.” This characterization has resonated with viewers and helped distinguish the show from its predecessors in the genre.

“Tulsa aKing”‘s success stems from its innovative approach to the crime drama genre. Neal McDonough, who plays Cal Thresher, points to the show’s emphasis on character codes and honor.

“The only person he finds who has any code is Dwight Manfredi, so my character gravitates much more toward him,” McDonough told RadioTimes.com.

Here’s what Season 2 has left for fans to keep track of:

Episode 9: Premieres November 10 (US)/November 11 (UK)

Season Finale (Episode 10): Airs November 17 (US) and November 18 (UK).

While Paramount+ hasn’t officially announced Season 3, Stallone’s recent statement, “We are working on the third season at this moment,” has given fans hope for more stories from Tulsa. The timing would make sense, given the show’s successful pattern: Season 1 wrapped up on January 8, 2023, with Season 2 following on September 15, 2024.

The series, which depicts a New York mafia capo establishing a new criminal empire in Oklahoma following 25 years in prison, has evidently resonated with viewers across the globe.

As viewers prepare for the Season 2 finale, the combination of strong ratings, increased viewership, and Stallone’s hints about Season 3 suggest that “Tulsa King” will continue to reign as one of streaming’s most compelling crime dramas.

Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes, available on Paramount+ at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT for US viewers and 8 AM for UK audiences. With the momentum behind the show and its star’s enthusiasm for continuation, “Tulsa King” shows no signs of slowing down.