Tuchel, on his touch with Mbappé: "It is necessary to control the group and there is no division"

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Tuchel, took iron off the confrontation he held last Saturday with the striker Kylian MbappéHe said there is no crisis in his team and was convinced that this will not lead him to leave the French club.

"There is no crisis. I'm not angry personally. I am the coach and they are very important players, whom we need to win games. But also it is necessary to control the group and there is no division, "said the German coach at a press conference.

"I am the coach, this is not tennis, it is football" Those were Tuchel's words after the scene of Mbappé's anger. "No player likes to go out. These are not good images, but we are not the only club that has that kind of reaction," he said.

Tuchel acknowledged that "there are times when the relationship between a coach and a player it can be harder"But he was convinced that Mbappé has understood the" sporting "reasons why he replaced him in the 69th minute of the duel against Montpellier. That motivated the attacker to be upset and the technician planted him face when heading to the bench. An attitude that Mbappé has had on other occasions.

The technician tried to downplay to the incident and confessed that it was one of the topics discussed in the collective talk yesterday, Sunday. While ensuring that Mbappé will not give more importance. "I don't think I take advantage of this situation to leave the club. He has a contract with us, I have explained the reasons why I made that decision, "he said.

"They understand"

Tuchel said that, although it is difficult to accept for some players who have to leave the field, "when you explain the sports reasons they understand." "I decided that the match was closed and that he had the possibility to get Kylian and Pablo (Sarabia) and give Mauro (Icardi) and Edinson (Cavani) a few minutes, who deserved it, "he said.

The coach denied that he makes "political" decisions when scheduling his changes and that he is "afraid" of replacing Neymar. "If I start making decisions policies I'm lost. Everyone would pressure me and I could only change the youngest, "he said.

Message to Neymar?

In this regard, Tuchel also regretted that it is talking about the birthday of Neymar, who celebrated it last night at a nightclub in Paris with some of the staff members, something that the coach acknowledged may disturb his preparation.

"Not the best way to prepare a game, but not the worst, "said the coach, who nevertheless said he will not punish those who attended the party.