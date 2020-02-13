Tüchel: "I cannot assure you that Neymar can be against Dortmund"

Thomas Tüchel He has put fear in the body of Paris Saint-Germain fans after commenting at a press conference that Neymar Jr. It is serious doubt for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

"I cannot confirm 100% that Neymar can play the game against Dortmund next week"said the German in a press conference after the victory against Dijon 1-6.

Some statements that come after the Brazilian missed the meeting on Wednesday after suffering a blow to the ribs before Montpellier, something that meant a intercostal lesion.

Missing the German match, Neymar the first leg of the round of 16 would be lost for the third consecutive year of the Champions League due to injury after being absent from Real Madrid in 2018 and against Manchester United in 2019. On those two occasions he was not in the second leg.