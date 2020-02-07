Tubbz turns the characters of The Last of Us, Resident Evil, DOOM and more into rubber ducks

Share it:

In August of last year Numskull Desasaplands Launched a new collection of video game figures able to stand up to Funko themselves, as these are adorable rubber ducks turned into some of the most iconic characters in classic and modern video games.

Today the manufacturer has announced a second wave of figures composed of all these characters that you see in the image. If you do not recognize any of the licenses, the five new collections are from Sonic the Hedgehog, Resident Evil, The Last of Us, DOOM and Street Fighter.

Characters as beloved as Leon, Claire and Chris Redfield are part of this collection where there are also Joel and Ellie, Sonic and Eggman, Honda, Guile, the protagonist of DOOM and even a mutant duck that emulates the appearance of the snappers of The Tast of Us.

The licenses that have their own rubber duck thanks to Tubbz are:

Sonic the Hedgehog

resident Evil

The Last of Us

DOOM

Street fighter

Crash Bandicoot

Spyro the Dragon

Fallout

Borderlands

Skyrim

Batman

Ghostbusters

The Lord of the Rings

Destiny

You can find all the new figures here and they should soon reach the Spanish stores as happened with the previous wave, which was put up for sale in GAME so that we can save the shipping costs charged by Geek Store, the store authorized to sell all Numskull products worldwide.

The firm is becoming strong and generating many habitual buyers who have found in this strange combination of video games and a toy as classic as the rubber duck something very interesting to decorate their spaces.

Nor do we believe that in Funko they are worried about a bit of competition since they will soon put on sale the best selling figure in their history even though they have only been able to reserve so far. Of course we talk about Baby Yoda.