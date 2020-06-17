Tsutaya Comics Award 2020, Spy x Family wins, the author: "I will continue to give my best"

Share it:

During the day today, the Japanese public chose the winner of the Tsutaya Comics Award 2020 rewarding, without too many surprises, the manga of an excited Tetsuya Endo. Spy x Family has therefore again managed to take home the first prize, despite the intense competition of "A Man and His Cat" and "My New Boss is Goofy".

After receiving the award, the author said: "Thank you, thank you for your support for Spy x Family. I am happy that so many people have chosen my work, for me it is the opinion of the public is extremely important. I remember that ten years ago Tsutaya helped me to promote one of my first works, and today winning the first prize I believe testifies to my path. I will continue to work on Spy x Family giving my best, in order to make fans even happier". The ten comics in the list visible below will be on sale in a special edition from tomorrow, 18 June 2020, ed part of the profits will be donated to deal with the health emergency caused by Covid-19.

Tsutaya Comics Award 2020 ranking

Spy x Family Ojisama to Neko (A Man and His Cat) Atarashii Joushi wa Do Tennen (My New Boss is Goofy) Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu (The Dangers in My Heart) Gokushufudo (The Way of the House Husband) I'm Bisque Doll wa Koi wo suru (My Dress-Up Darling) Mieruko-chan Yancha Gal no Anjou-san (Anjou-san) Kawaii dake ja nai Shikimori-san (That girl is not just cute) Yofukashi no Uta (Night Owl Song)

After obtaining a first place at the Kono Manga ga Sugoi Awards 2019 and several nominations for other prestigious awards, Spy x Family has therefore managed to get its hands on another important recognition. Among the other works on the list, the audience mainly rewarded romantic comedies, among which are Sono Bisque Doll is Anjou-san, some of the most talked about series of the last year. An exception Mieruko-chan, the horror-colored work of Tomoki Izumi.

