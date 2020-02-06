Tsunade comes to life in all its glory thanks to a Naruto-themed cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Village of the Leaf, since its creation, has seen the head of the ninja who later became legendary. Currently, with the latest narrative arcs of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it is Naruto Uzumaki the Hokage. But before him to direct Konoha there was the legendary Tsunade, grandson of Hashirama and fifth Hokage.

Tsunade was the Hokage to hold the position for several chapters. Under his leadership, the Leaf Village managed to overcome the crisis due to the assault of the Sand and Sound Villages, that of the Pain attack and the Fourth Great Ninja War. He then gave way to Kakashi Hatake at the end of the war, retiring to private life.

In addition to the huge face alongside the other Hokage, its strength and beauty also remind us of the many Naruto-themed cosplay. The beautiful ninja was brought to life by Jolie Jules, the cosplayer she chose to take on the role of the classic Tsunade. In the photo below we see her while keeping the usual green jacket on her right arm while the sleeveless gray dress that reveals part of the breast stands out.

The cosplayer manages to faithfully reproduce Tsunade's clothes, hairstyle but also habits, highlighting the sake bottle in her right hand. The ninja of Naruto she is much appreciated and in a similar pose a Tsunade figurine is also available.