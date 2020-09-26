Tsukasa Hojo, what happened to the historical author of City Hunter and Cat’s Eyes?

Who has never heard of Cat eyes e City Hunter? These two were very famous souls, who also arrived in Italy several decades ago, accompanying some generations of young spectators. The two titles are inspired by the homonymous two manga designed by the same person, the mangaka Tsukasa Hojo.

The success of these two products was so great that one of the two returned to the big screen last year with the film City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes, also distributed in Italy. But all this also raises a question: what happened to Tsukasa Hojo? Let’s retrace his career.

After the classic debut oneshots, Tsukasa Hojo makes an appearance in Weekly Shonen Jump in June 1981 with Cat eyes, which became a lasting success and capable of being published for 4 years in the well-known manga magazine. From the manga comes the anime, which became a success in Japan and also in Italy, being published again in these years on Mediaset.

Filed the manga about thieves in January 1985, Tsukasa Hojo wastes no time and returns the following month with City Hunter, also in the Shueisha home magazine. That of Ryo and Kaori is another adventure that has become immortal in that Shinjuku district. This adventure also lasts a long time, with a serialization lasting until November 1991.

In all this time, the author will also continue to propose some self-contained chapters, publishing enough to obtain three unique volumes from the publishing house between 1980 and 1995. But it will be in the early 90s, immediately after the conclusion of City Hunter, that Tsukasa Hojo will begin to disappear from the names of the mangaka with work in progress.

On Weekly Shonen Jump will try to publish two series: Komorebi no Moto De, concluded with 3 volumes between 1993 and 1994, and Rash!!, even of only 2 volumes published between 1994 and 1995. After having made an oneshot on City Hunter for the film coming in 1996, the author definitively leaves the magazine and the publishing house that made him famous.

Publish F. Compo in Manga Allman between 1996 and 2000, with 14 volumes. At that point he definitively moved to the Coamix publishing house, founded by a former Shueisha editor who could no longer bear having to depend on reader surveys to decide which series to cancel or not.

Tsukasa Hojo was one of the best known names – the other was that of the duo Buronson and Hara – to participate in this new adventure. This is how it came to Comic Bunch Angel Heart, the longest manga series that lasted from 2001 to 2010 with 33 volumes. The story is then resumed with Angel Heart 2nd Season, consisting of 17 other volumes published between 2010 and 2017. At the same time, he oversaw the spin-off Cat’s Ai, which focused on the young thief Ai of the Cat’s Eye trio.

It is therefore from 2017, from the conclusion of the second phase of Angel Heart, that the mangaka no longer has an active publication. It must also be said that the author of Kitakyushu is 61 years old and may have decided to hang the nib on a nail. However, we will not forget the seductive adventures of the three thieving sisters of Cat’s Eye and Ryo in those streets of Tokyo in City Hunter.