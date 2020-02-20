Try not to get excited watching this video of Billie Eilish surprising a very special fan

Share it:

Singer Billie eilish It's all love with your fans. Despite his characteristic serious countenance and his somewhat cold relationship with the press, the signs of affection he has with his followers are more than notorious. The last one, a huge and emotional surprise which he has organized for one of his fans that does not go through precisely a sweet moment. It happened this Thursday during the morning radio show ‘Capital Breakfast’ and it surely marked the life of Marissa, the surprised 16 year old girl. The story initially revolved around the adolescent, who narrated how she manages to balance her life as a student, taking care of her mother with diabetes and a brother who also suffers from a learning problem. Thus, he said that what most comforts him is to get home, lie in bed and put Billie butt, not caring that he can become deaf. When asked about his favorite artist, he was clear:

“I have seen many interviews with her and I know she has had a difficult life, especially with issues related to fame. We are two people who have very different lives, but I identify a lot with her. ”

Shortly after the Grammy winner appeared from behind and merged into an emotional hug that excited both.

After this moment, Marissa continued telling her story and relating it to Billie, although now, much more shy – evidently! Together, they emphasized the importance of mental health, a health section that every day enjoys more media awareness and that begins to break down all taboos that revolve around problems such as anxiety, depression or mental disorders. Thus, the young fan concluded:

"Sometimes I may feel lonely, but there are hundreds of people who also feel the same right now."

Billie had little more to add, just a "I love you." Ok, we've seen the video three times and it still keeps us freaking out.

