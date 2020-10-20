Truth Seekers: preview of the comedy-horror coming to Prime Video

Comedy-horror isn’t exactly the trend at the moment more in vogue at the serial level. Indeed, probably in this realm it has never reached its full potential, perhaps at most touched with a pearl like Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix. There is a consequence an objective shortage of such products and it is not difficult to understand why, given that the few reckless exponents do not have a particularly long life – we remember for example the unfortunate and somewhat underestimated Ghosted of Fox.

But, it is useless to deny it, hopes light up sensationally if Simon Pegg and Nick Frost try to do it, known to most for being the protagonists of the wonderful Cornetto trilogy by Edgar Wright; complete personalities, with very convincing CVs behind them. Amazon in short, he focused on a possible appointment with history: the definitive affirmation of a relatively new genre on TV.

And indeed all the elements seem to be in the right place. From two undisputed masters of comedy who have already ventured into territories similar to horror (Shaun of the dead insane ), or in any case supernatural (The end of the world), was born like this Truth Seekers, one of the most anticipated Amazon news of October, of which we were able to preview the first four episodes. However, it is appropriate to admit that the initial enthusiasm did not however retain all its enamel eroded by very conflicting sensations.

Ghosts, ghosts everywhere

The protagonist of the story is Gus (an unexceptionable Nick Frost), the best broadband installer and router repairer around. Or at least, the best in his company as well part-time investigator of supernatural events, complete with a personal online show dedicated to this great passion. However, from the moment he is assigned a new partner, Elton (Samson Kayo), random encounters with inexplicable events mysteriously begin to multiply, even revealing strange connections between them.

Despite Elton’s numerous reservations and protests, Gus just can’t back down from facing the ghost or demon on duty. Structurally, therefore, Truth Seekers It shows up as the most classic of investigative shows: in each episode there is a case to be solved, with the addition of an intriguing horizontal plot, where it resides the most convincing element of production at the moment. In general it is the atmosphere and the care for the various settings that stand out nicely, with that right touch of restlessness that manages to raise the tension at the right moments.

Clearly, in fact, Truth Seekers it does not aim to be a pure horror series, but to offer some well-calculated jumpscare and a distressing drift, without ever exaggerating. The idea that the series becomes in the key sequences is also nice and winning really some kind of amateur show, with these shots a little more cheap and in black and white, forming a perfect parody of the supernatural products that are especially popular in America.

Too bad that the happy notes, at least in the first episodes, end here, since the rest is barely acceptable mediocre at best and disappointing at worst. The problems are due to the fact that two closely related elements do not seem to work: the characters and the humor. Both Gus and Elton are protagonists unable to pierce the screen, devoid of bite although they hide a fair amount of depth.

But in a comedy it can’t be enough, you need a much stronger identity, otherwise the gags and jokes don’t work. And simply the surly side of Gus and the more cowardly side of Elton are not enough, because almost always you end up spending entire dialogues in the most flat and insipid calm. There’s ultimately a good chance that Amazon Prime Video’s new bet fails to meet all his expectations, although there is still time to create a satisfying first season.